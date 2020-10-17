Goa (Panaji) [India], October 17 (ANI): Leader of the Opposition Digambar Kamat on Friday appealed to Chief Minister Pramod Sawant to immediately make operational the OFC-intranet facility which will resolve all the issues of online education.

"Shocked to hear that with no money to repair mobile, SSC student ends life in Sattari. My condolences to his family. I once again appeal to the Chief Minister to immediately make operational the OFC-intranet facility which will resolve all issues of Online Education," said Kamat.

"It is unfortunate to see a young boy taking step of ending his life for want of money to repair a mobile phone. I appeal to all students to speak up about their problems to their parents or teachers. It is possible to find solutions to every problem. Ending ones life is extremely painful," he added.

Commissiong of Intranet Facility through Optic Fibre Cable network will also help in providing various options to the students as well as the teachers with regards to gadgets, Kamat stated.

The OFC can be connected to a Television Set, Computer or Laptop and the strength of the signal is extremely good which ensures uninterrupted connectivity, claimed Kamat.

"I want the Chief Minister to refer to the recent report prepared by the Goa University which has clearly emphasised that Optic Fibre Cable network is the only way forward. The Prime Minister of India a few months back inaugurated the submarine OFC link between Chennai and Andaman and Nicobar islands which is expected to provide big boost to connectivity and business," said Kamat.

The Intranet was gifted to Goa as Pilot Project by then PM Dr Manmohan Singh during my tenure as CM of Goa and the network has reached almost all Panchayats across the State, claimed Digambar Kamat.

The optimum use of the Intranet will give employment opportunity to the local cable operators who are now facing problems due to DTH services. The online networking will reduce the burden on parents as well of buying high end Smart Phones. It will be easy to monitor the activity if the video transmission is received on home television or computer sets and misuse of mobile phones can be avoided, Kamat further stated.

"I urge Chief Minister to change his priority of activating more mobile towers and focus on full activation of the intranet services for streamlining online education in Goa which will also stop the sad incident of a young boy ending his life," he added. (ANI)

