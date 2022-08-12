Bengaluru, Aug 12 (PTI) External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday said it makes sense to have a consulate of the United States in Bengaluru.

During an interaction with reporters here, the Union minister said a similar demand came up before him during a conversation with the business community in Electronic City. He, however, said the final decision will be of the US government.

"I think it makes sense from an American perspective (to set up a consulate) but it is not something which my ministry gets to decide. It is for the American authorities to decide... In fact, I am going next month to the United States. This is fresh in my mind. I will definitely bear it in mind,” Jaishankar said.

He recalled that back in 2006, Hyderabad and Bengaluru were the two shortlisted cities and the US took the decision to set it up in Hyderabad.

"For whatever reason, the Americans made the decision that they did. Now, this is not something which I mean, for a which foreign country sets up a consulate where, ultimately is their decision. I can encourage them, I can enable them. And that I surely will,” the minister said.

"Does it make sense to have an American consulate in Bangalore? Of course it does,” the Union minister said. He, however, said establishing an embassy cannot be done overnight as it requires budgeting and posting people there.

"But my good wishes, my support, my enthusiasm is very much there for Bengaluru,” Jaishankar said.

