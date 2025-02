Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 19 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, while addressing the Assembly on Wednesday, emphasized the grandeur of the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj and condemned the spread of misinformation against Sanatan Dharma, Maa Ganga, and India.

"While we are participating in the discussion here, more than 56.25 crore devotees have already taken their holy dip in Prayagraj... When we make baseless allegations or spread fake videos against Sanatan Dharma, Maa Ganga, India, or the Maha Kumbh, it is like playing with the faith of these 56 crore people," he said.

Chief Minister further asserted that 'MahaKumbh belongs to society, not any political entity'. He dismissed claims that any specific group organizes Maha Kumbh.

"Any particular party or organisation does not organise this event... This event is of the society, the government is there as a servant to complete its responsibilities... It is our good fortune that our government got the opportunity to associate with the Maha Kumbh of this century... The country and the world have participated in this event and have taken it to new heights of success, ignoring all the false campaigns. "

Addressing the Mahakumbh stampede incidents, CM Yogi expressed his sympathies for the victims and their families while criticizing attempts to politicize the tragedies.

"Seven days of the Maha Kumbh are left, and as per the figures, more than 56 crore devotees have taken a holy dip till this afternoon... Our sympathies are with all those who were victims of the stampede on 29 January... and those who lost their lives in road accidents while travelling for Kumbh. Our condolences are with the family members, the government stands with them, the government will help them in every possible way but how appropriate is it to politicise this?.." he concluded.

The UP CM accused the opposition led by the SP of being against the Kumbh and not participating in discussion on the preparations for the festival during the last assembly session.

"They (Opposition) have been against the Maha Kumbh since day 1... In the last session, the discussions and preparations for the Maha Kumbh were underway... We would have discussed the plans and taken your suggestions, but you did not let the House run... The National President of the Samajwadi Party asked what was the need to spend money on the Maha Kumbh... The social media handles of the Samajwadi Party used language which any civilised society would not use... Lalu Yadav called the Kumbh 'Faltu'. Another partner of the SP said the Maha Kumbh has become the 'Mrityu Kumbh'... Congress, Samajwadi Party, RJD and TMC leaders made irresponsible statements... If organising events related to the Sanatana Dharma is a crime, then our government will keep committing that crime," the CM said. (ANI)

