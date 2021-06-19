New Delhi, Jun 19 (PTI) Trader associations here on Saturday said they were making all efforts to prevent the spread of COVID-19, a day after the Delhi High Court expressed concerns over violations of coronavirus protocols in various markets.

The traders have taken the court's concern very seriously because the markets have been reopened in Delhi on a trial basis for a week and if things do not improve, the government may have to take strict action, said Brijesh Goyal, chairman of Chamber of Trade and Industry (CTI).

The Delhi High Court on Friday took cognisance of the violation of COVID-19 protocols in various markets in the national capital and observed that such breaches will only hasten the third wave of coronavirus which cannot be permitted at all.

Goyal said the steps to ensure proper observation of Covid-appropriate behaviour and role of market associations in it will be discussed during a digital conference of 200 trader associations on Sunday.

The steps to ensure prevention of overcrowding, proper use of face masks, issuing instructions to traders to not deal with customers without masks and compliance of other precautions will also be discussed and suggestions from traders will be communicated to the city government, he added.

Preventing the spread of coronavirus is a shared responsibility of everybody, including the traders and customers, said Ashok Randhawa, general secretary of Sarojini Nagar Mini Market Traders Association.

"On our part, we have made all the efforts to ensure implementation of Covid-appropriate behaviour because we also run the risk of contracting the infection," he said.

Forty volunteers have been extending help to the police and administration to help ensure social distancing and other precautions. Drones are also being used to keep a watch on the footfall in the market, he added.

The High Court has asked the Centre and Delhi government to take strict measures, sensitise shopkeepers and hold meetings with markets and vendors associations in this regard.

The Centre on Saturday instructed the states to ensure that the unlock process is carefully calibrated and crowding is not allowed in the markets.

Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), in an order of various relaxations allowed in lockdown, had said that a close watch will be maintained on reopening of markets, malls and restaurants.

If it was found that the Covid-appropriate behaviour is not being followed in markets, market complexes, malls and restaurants, or if positivity rate and number of coronavirus positive persons increases in Delhi, they would be "closed forthwith without any loss of time" to prevent any upsurge and likelihood of next wave in Delhi, it had warned.

