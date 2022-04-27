Kochi (Kerala) [India], April 27 (ANI): Kerala Police registered a case against Malayalam actor and producer Vijay Babu for an alleged sexual assault.

Ernakulam South Police has registered the case on a woman's complaint.

According to the police, the complaint was received on April 22.

The complainant alleged that she has been sexually assaulted by Vijay Babu in a flat in Kochi. The offence was repeated by the accused more than once, she alleged in the complaint.

The complaint said Babu committed the offence on the pretext of offering the victims roles in movies. The complainant is a native of Kozhikode district.

However, Police have not questioned or arrested Vijay Babu yet.

Vijay is the founder of 'Friday Film House', which is a film production company. He won the Kerala State Film Award for Best Children's Film (as producer) for 'Philips and The Monkey Pen'. (ANI)

