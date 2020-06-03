India News | Malegaon Blast Case: SC Asks Petitioner to Move HC CJ with Request to Extend Tenure of Trial Judge

New Delhi, Jun 3 (PTI) The Supreme Court Wednesday asked the father of one of the victims in the 2008 Malegaon blast to approach the Chief Justice of Bombay High Court with his request to extend the tenure of judge, who was conducting trial in the case and had retired in February this year.

Seven people were killed and several others were injured in a bomb blast on September 29, 2008 at Malegaon, a communally-sensitive textile town in Nasik district of north Maharashtra.

A bench headed by Chief Justice S A Bobde, which was hearing through video-conferencing a plea seeking to extend the tenure of the trial judge, granted liberty to the petitioner to move the chief justice of high court in the matter.

"The petitioner is given liberty to move the Chief Justice of High Court of judicature at Bombay in the instant matter.

The Chief Justice may take an appropriate decision," the bench, also comprising Justices A S Bopanna and Hrishikesh Roy, said in its order while disposing of the plea.

In his plea filed through advocate Gaurav Agrawal, petitioner Nisar Ahmed Sayed Bilal had said that his fundamental right was being violated due to the delay in conclusion of trial in the case.

The petitioner, father of one of the blast victims, had said in his plea that he was entitled to speedy trial in the case.

Earlier this year, the Bombay High Court had observed that there has not been any "effective progress" in the trial of the Malegaon blast case in which Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur, who is now a BJP MP, former Lt Col Prasad Shrikant urohit and others are accused.

Thakur was granted bail in April 2017 by the high court which had said that "no prima facie" case was made out against her in the case.

Purohit was also granted bail by the apex court in 2017.

