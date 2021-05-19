Haridwar (Uttarakhand) [India], May 19 (ANI): Yoga Guru Ramdev on Wednesday alleged that there is an attempt to maligning the Kumbh and Hinduism with the help of a toolkit and termed it as a "political conspiracy".

This comes a day after BJP accused Congress of designing a toolkit to malign Kumbh as a "super spreader" COVID-19 event.

Ramdev, in a video message, urged the people to boycott "such power" who are against the country.

said, "Maligning the image of Kumbh and Hinduism with the help of a toolkit is a political conspiracy. I request people, who are politicising the matter, do whatever you want to do but do not disrespect 100 crore Hindus. This is disgusting," the Yoga Guru said.

"I urge people to boycott such power who are against the country," he added.

Earlier in the day, Acharya Mahamandaleshwar of Juna Akhara Swami Avdheshanand Giri Maharaj urged people not to politicise the Kumbh.

He alleged that the culture, rituals, faith and traditions of the nation are being tarnished in a "well-planned manner".

The BJP had on Tuesday alleged that the toolkit has instructions for social media volunteers of Congress to call the new COVID-19 mutant as "Indian strain" or "Modi strain" against the World Health Organization (WHO)'s instructions.

The first Shahi Snan of Kumbh was held on March 11 on the occasion of Mahashivratri, while the second and third were held on April 12 and 14. The last snan took place on April 27. The duration of the Kumbh has been shortened to 30 days this year due to the ongoing COVID pandemic. (ANI)

