New Delhi [India], January 8 (ANI): Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday congratulated Sheikh Hasina on behalf of the Indian National Congress after she clinched a historic fourth consecutive term as the Prime Minister of Bangladesh and hoped that the shared values of democracy between the two countries would continue.

Taking to the social media platform X, Kharge posted, "On behalf of the Indian National Congress, I congratulate the Awami League and Bangladesh Prime Minister, HE Sheikh Hasina for their resounding, in the recently concluded general elections."

"India and Bangladesh are civilisationally, culturally and socio-economically linked. Our ties are bonded by the fight for the liberation of Bangladesh in 1971." he added.

Recalling the foundation of bilateral ties laid by Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, Kharge said, "Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and our leader Indira Gandhi laid the foundation of our deep-rooted and indestructible bilateral ties which reflect an all-encompassing partnership based on sovereignty, equality, trust, and understanding that goes far beyond strategic partnership."

"We hope that the shared values of democracy between the two countries and our parties continue to strengthen the everlasting bonds among our people," he added.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also congratulated Sheikh Hasina as well as the people of the nation for the successful conduct of elections.

In a post on social media platform X, PM Modi wrote, "Spoke to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and congratulated her on her victory for a historic fourth consecutive term in the Parliamentary elections."

"I also congratulate the people of Bangladesh for the successful conduct of elections," he added.

Underscoring that India is committed to further strengthen the partnership with Bangladesh, Prime Minister Modi said, "We are committed to further strengthen our enduring and people-centric partnership with Bangladesh."

Sheikh Hasina, who secured her fifth term in the recent general elections, outlined her plans for the country's international relations and highlighted the strong bond between Bangladesh and India.

She expressed gratitude towards India, emphasising its pivotal role in supporting Bangladesh during critical moments in history.

In a press conference at her residence, Ganabhaban, in Dhaka, she responded to a question from ANI about her plans for Bangladesh's international engagement over the next five years and the ties with India, saying, "India is a great friend of Bangladesh. They supported us in 1971 and 1975. We consider India our next-door neighbour. I really appreciate that we have a wonderful relationship with India."

The Prime Minister stressed the historical significance of India's support during the Bangladesh Liberation War in 1971 and the subsequent challenges faced by the nation in 1975. She hailed the enduring friendship between the two countries and reiterated the importance of India as a key ally.

"In the next 5 years, our main focus will be on economic progress and fulfilling all the work that we have started. We have already declared our manifesto, and we follow our election manifesto whenever we prepare our budget and try to fulfil our promises. The development of the people and our country is our main aim," Sheikh Hasina added.

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina won the Gopalganj-3 constituency in a landslide victory, her eighth term as a Member of Parliament.

Hasina's party secured victory in 223 seats to form the government in the elections conducted on Sunday. (ANI)

