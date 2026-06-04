India News | Mallikarjun Kharge, Pawan Khera, Praveen Chakravarty Among Seven Congress Candidates for Rajya Sabha Polls

New Delhi [India], June 4 (ANI): Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and party leaders Pawan Khera, Meenakshi Natarajan, Praveen Chakravarty and Pranav Jha are among the party candidates for the upcoming Rajya Sabha polls.

The party on Thursday declared seven candidates for the biennial elections and bypolls to the Rajya Sabha from five states.

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Kharge, who is the Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, has been re-nominated from Karnataka. His term in the Upper House will end later this month.

Khera, who is Chairman of Congress Media and Publicity Department, has made it to the list and has been fielded from Karnataka. The party has also fielded Mansoor Ali Khan the state.

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Natarajan has been fielded from Madhya Pradesh and Neeraj Dangi has been re-nominated from Rajasthan.

Congress has fielded Praveen Chakravarty from Tamil Nadu and Pranav Jha from Jharkhand.

The Election Commission had on June 1 issued a notification for biennial elections to 24 Rajya Sabha seats. The last date of filing nominations is June 8. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)