New Delhi [India], August 3 (ANI): Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge, party leader Rahul Gandhi and Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal held a meeting with leaders of Kerala Congress at party headquarters in the national capital on Thursday.

Meanwhile, on August 4, Tamil Nadu Congress leaders will meet Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi in Delhi to discuss the poll strategy for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Congress General Secretary Organisation KC Venugopal and the AICC in charge of the state will be present also in the meeting tomorrow, party sources said.

Earlier today several leaders from Telangana including former Telangana minsiter Jupally Krishna Rao joined the Congress party in the presence of Mallikarjun Kharge.

"We welcome several prominent leaders from Telangana in the Congress party. The political tide in Telangana is turning for the good and the people of the state want a Congress Govt at the helm for overall progress and prosperity. The entry of Former Minister, Jupally Krishna Rao, Former MLA, Gurunatha Reddy, K R Nagaraju and other grassroots leaders into the Congress party, shall further strengthen our endeavour to provide true social welfare in the state," Mallikarjun Kharge tweeted.

Earlier the Congress on Wednesday appointed Screening Committees for election bounds states of Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Telangana.

Gaurav Gogoi was appointed to be the Chairman of Rajasthan's committee, Jitendra Singh to be the Chairman of Madhya Pradesh's committee, Ajay Maken to be the Chairman of Chhattisgarh's committee and K Muraleedharan was appointed to be Chairman of Telangana's committee. (ANI)

