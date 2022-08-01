New Delhi [India] August 1 (ANI): Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday alleged that the government is trying to suppress the Opposition in Parliament by harassing Opposition leaders and that Sanjay Raut will fight legally.

While talking to ANI, Rajya Sabha member Kharge said, "Sanjay Raut runs a party and a newspaper and if from his home Rs 11 lakh have been found then ED has made a case against him on the basis of it, he is being harassed".

Also Read | Rahul Gandhi is Known for Shallow Politics. You’re Never Serious About Politics. You Don’t … – Latest Tweet by ANI.

He further said that "the government is trying to suppress the opposition if there is an issue with the property then action should be taken according to the law, instead of that he is being questioned for hours."

"He is a member of Rajya Sabha, you get to see him every day here this is totally harassment with a motto to finish the opposition. There is a talk going on to finish the opposition with 'Opposition Mukt Parliament' and that's the reason they're doing such things. But Sanjay Raut will fight legally".

Also Read | JEE Main 2022 Session 2 Paper 1 Answer Key to Release Soon at jeemain.nta.nic.in; Check Details Here.

While talking about the issues that the Opposition is planning to put up in Parliament he said, there is not a single issue there are many that they will take up in different ways in Parliament.

"One is inflation we are already fighting in the Rajya Sabha, and hooch tragedy is an important issue in which a lot of people lost their lives in the home state of the prime minister and home minister," he explained.

"Our members have given notice to the chairman on these issues and we will take it forward."

Earlier, a new development in the late wee hours of July 31, an FIR was registered against Sanjay Raut in Mumbai for allegedly threatening Swapna Patkar, wife of Sujit Patkar who is a close aide of the Shiv Sena leader.

The case was registered at the Vakola police station under sections 504,506 and 509 of IPC. An audio clip of Swapna had gone viral in which Raut was allegedly heard threatening her.

Notably, Swapna Patkar is a witness in the Patra Chawl land case, for which the Enforcement Directorate detained Raut on Sunday after hours of raids at his residence.

On Sunday, Sanjay Raut's brother Sunil Raut claimed that he had been arrested. Sunil Raut said that Sanjay Raut will be produced before the court on Monday. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)