Kolkata, Dec 6 (PTI) BJP IT cell head Amit Malviya held a closed-door meeting with the 144 party candidates in the ensuing Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) polls here on Monday.

A party source said Leader of Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly Suvendu Adhikari and president of the state BJP Mahila Morcha unit Agnimitra Paul attended the meeting at the Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR), where Malviya asked the leaders and the candidates to face the challenges from the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) head-on and undertake a door-to-door campaign in the run-up to the KMC polls.

"Don't be intimidated by the TMC's tactics, face the challenges, point out its leaders' doublespeak and how they have miserably failed in giving civic amenities," the source quoted Malviya as saying at the meeting.

The draft manifesto of the saffron party, expected to be launched on Wednesday, was also discussed and a campaign slogan coined, which will be announced later on, the source said.

Malviya asked the state BJP leaders to actively participate in the campaign and coordinate with the candidates.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will tell people about its plan to curb the "crime spiral" in the city if voted to power and overhaul the public transport system, which is in bad shape after the COVID-19 outbreak, the source said regarding the discussions at the meeting.

Meanwhile, West Bengal BJP spokesperson Shamik Bhattacharya alleged that the State Election Commission is acting in a partisan manner "following the instructions of the TMC" on holding elections in the remaining 112 municipalities in the state.

