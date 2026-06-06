India News | Malviya Nagar Fire: 13 Foreign Nationals Among 15 Undergoing Treatment at Max Hospital

New Delhi [India], June 6 (ANI): A total of 15 patients are currently admitted at Max Hospital, Saket Complex, after a deadly fire broke out at a bed-and-breakfast establishment in Delhi's Malviya Nagar.

Out of the 15 admitted patients, 13 are international patients, Max Hospital said in a media statement on Saturday.

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The hospital stated that there is currently one patient on ventilator support. Additionally, five patients were successfully weaned off ventilators today. All of them are stable and showing signs of continued improvement.

Overall, 14 patients are currently receiving care in the ICU and wards, and the condition of all admitted patients remains stable. All patients are recovering well and continue to receive comprehensive medical care, close monitoring, and multidisciplinary support to ensure the best possible outcomes, the hospital said in the media statement.

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Earlier on Friday, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta warned of strict action against officials found responsible for fire safety lapses, unauthorised construction and other violations that endanger human lives, following the deadly fire incident in Malviya Nagar earlier this week.

As per the Chief Minister's Office (CMO), the Chief Minister stated that laws have been strictly enforced to address this, with provisions for a maximum prison term of two years and heavy fines for guilty officials.

On Thursday, a Delhi court remanded Lovkesh Bajaj, owner of Flourish Stays Hotel in Malviya Nagar, to four days of police custody.

The police have booked him under several provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including Section 105 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), Section 326(g) (mischief by fire), Section 324(5) (mischief causing damage to property), Section 125 (endangering life and personal safety of others), and Section 287 (negligent conduct with fire).

The tragic incident claimed at least 21 lives, including 17 foreign nationals, and left several others injured.

During the investigation, authorities allegedly discovered multiple safety violations and serious deficiencies in the building's fire safety infrastructure.

According to sources, the windows and glass panels of the building had been completely sealed, leaving no outlet for smoke to escape. Investigators also found that the entrance to the basement was locked from the inside. Rescue teams reportedly took nearly 10 minutes to gain access to the basement, from where six to seven people were rescued. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)