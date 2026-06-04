India News | Malviya Nagar Fire: 15 Admitted at Max Saket Show Signs of Improvement; 1 Slated for Discharge

New Delhi [India], June 4 (ANI): Fifteen patients injured in the Malviya Nagar fire incident are currently under treatment at Max Super Speciality Hospital, Saket, where doctors have confirmed that all admitted patients are in stable condition.

Of the total, 13 are international nationals. Six patients remain on ventilator support, with hospital authorities noting that all of them are stable and showing gradual signs of improvement.

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Nine patients are admitted to the ICU and wards. One patient is expected to be discharged today, while officials confirmed that there are no critically ill patients at present.

Doctors, however, said the severity of injuries differs among patients. One individual who underwent spine surgery a day earlier is being closely monitored.

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The hospital administration added that all patients are receiving comprehensive treatment and continuous medical supervision following the incident.

Delhi Mayor Pravesh Wahi said that a joint task force has been constituted to conduct inspections following the Malviya Nagar fire incident, adding that authorities are working in coordination with senior officials to ensure compliance and relief measures.

Speaking to ANI on the incident, Wahi said the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) is in constant touch with Commissioner Ashwani Kumar, Deputy Commissioners, and field teams.

"We are in constant contact with our Commissioner, Mr Ashwani Kumar, as well as all our Deputy Commissioners and the entire team on the ground. Following the meeting convened by the Lieutenant Governor (LG), a joint task force comprising the DM, DC, CP, and AC has been constituted, and this team is continuously conducting inspections. Wherever violations are detected--be it in specific properties or premises--those establishments will be sealed. Furthermore, the injured are currently undergoing treatment, and their health status is being closely monitored. All our officials remain present at the site of the incident...We are proceeding in accordance with the relief and assistance directives announced by the Prime Minister", he said.

Meanwhile, Multiple safety lapses have come to light during the investigation into the deadly fire at a guest house in the national capital, Malviya Nagar, a day ago, in which 21 people died, while preliminary findings suggest that a majority of the victims died due to suffocation and smoke inhalation rather than burn injuries, sources said on Thursday.

According to sources, police conducted a room-by-room search of the guest house following the incident and recovered nearly 50 to 60 mobile phones from the premises. Around 30 passports were also recovered during the search.

Sources said that even after the fire was brought under control, the rooms inside the guest house remained extremely hot, indicating the intensity of the blaze and the severe impact of heat and smoke within the building.

Investigators have identified five deceased persons so far, while the identification process for the remaining victims is still underway. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)