India News | Malviya Nagar Fire: Hotel Owner Lovekesh Bajaj Reveals Ownership of Three Properties During Probe

New Delhi, June 4 (ANI): Hotel owner Lovekesh Bajaj, arrested in connection with the deadly Malviya Nagar hotel fire tragedy, told investigators during questioning that he owns three hospitality properties, Lemon Green, Micasa and Flourish Stay, as the probe into the incident that claimed 21 lives continued to gather pace.

According to Delhi Police sources, Bajaj revealed that two of the properties are solely owned by him, while Micasa is operated in partnership with three other individuals. Investigators are examining the ownership structure and operational responsibilities of the establishments as part of the ongoing inquiry.

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The Delhi Police is conducting post-mortem examinations of the victims at AIIMS. So far, post-mortems have been completed on six bodies. Officials said the exact cause of death would be confirmed only after the examinations are completed, although preliminary findings indicate that most victims died due to asphyxiation caused by smoke inhalation.

The development comes as the Delhi government announced an ex gratia compensation of Rs 10 lakh for the next of kin of each deceased and Rs 5 lakh for those who sustained serious injuries in the fire.

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According to the Chief Minister's Office (CMO), Chief Minister Rekha Gupta visited Max Hospital in Saket and met the injured victims and their families. She reviewed the treatment being provided and directed officials to extend all necessary assistance.

"The medical expenses of the injured will be facilitated in coordination with the hospital authorities, ensuring that every patient receives the best possible care. An ex gratia of Rs 10 lakh will be provided to the next of kin of each deceased, and those who have been seriously injured will receive Rs 5 lakh in assistance," the CMO said in a statement.

Meanwhile, investigators probing the tragedy have found that the roof exit of the hotel was closed at the time of the fire, potentially blocking a crucial escape route for occupants. Delhi Police has constituted 10 teams for the investigation, including five dedicated to tracing absconding hotel manager Jai Mishra.

Sources said the police had also issued a Look Out Circular (LOC) against Bajaj and his wife before his arrest as a precautionary measure.

A team from the Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL) is expected to revisit the site for further examination. Investigators are also searching for a key eyewitness whose testimony is considered crucial to reconstructing the sequence of events that led to the devastating fire. (ANI)

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