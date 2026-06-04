India News | Malviya Nagar Fire Incident: CM Rekha Gupta Takes Strict Stance, to Hold High-level Meeting Tomorrow

New Delhi [India], June 4 (ANI): In the wake of the Malviya Nagar fire tragedy, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Thursday called a high-level meeting for June 5 (Friday) to strengthen fire safety compliance and curb unauthorised constructions across the capital.

Taking a strict stance on this entire matter, the government has made it clear that no building owner, official, or any other guilty person found responsible for the Malviya Nagar fire incident will be spared. The Chief Minister states that to ensure public safety in the capital, it is essential to work holistically on all aspects, including compliance with safety standards, effective monitoring systems, and an accountable mechanism, so that such tragedies can be prevented in the future and Delhi can be made safer, according to a release from the Chief Minister's Office.

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Senior officials from the Delhi Police, Revenue Department, Municipal Corporation of Delhi, New Delhi Municipal Council, DDA, Delhi Fire Service, Delhi Jal Board, and other concerned departments will attend this meeting to be held at the Delhi Secretariat.

The Chief Minister has clearly stated that the shortcomings behind the horrific fire incident in a guest house in Malviya Nagar will be seriously investigated, and whoever is held accountable will be held accountable. She reiterated that strict action will be taken against illegal properties, hotels and guest houses operating without permission, and all those institutions in the capital that are violating fire safety rules and building bye-laws.

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According to the Chief Minister, she is taking detailed information from various departments in this matter and is fixing the accountability of the concerned departments and officials, along with the causes of such accidents. She states that due to corruption and negligence in some departments, the government has to face unnecessary difficulties. Now, strict and effective steps will have to be taken to prevent the recurrence of such incidents, so that the loss of life and property can be prevented and Delhi can be established as a safe capital, the release noted.

The Chief Minister said that the government will implement stricter and more accountable rules to curb illegal constructions. The Delhi Government will take action against illegally operating hotels and guest houses, and no institution violating safety and construction rules will be spared.

This is regarding the fire that broke out at Flourish Stay Hotel in Hauz Rani, Malviya Nagar, on the morning of June 3. According to the FIR, 21 persons were killed, and 28 others sustained injuries in the incident.

In the case, A Delhi court on Thursday remanded Lovkesh Bajaj, owner of Flourish Stays Hotel in Malviya Nagar, to four days of police custody in connection with the fire tragedy.

Bajaj was produced before Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC) Bhanu Pratap Singh at Saket Courts following his arrest by Delhi Police.

The police have booked him under several provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including Section 105 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), Section 326(g) (mischief by fire), Section 324(5) (mischief causing damage to property), Section 125 (endangering life and personal safety of others), and Section 287 (negligent conduct with fire). (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)