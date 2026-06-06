India News | Malviya Nagar Fire: Romania Envoy Conveys Deep Condolences over Fatalities

New Delhi [India], June 6 (ANI): Expressing profound grief over the devastating Malviya Nagar fire tragedy, the Ambassador of Romania to India, Sena Latif, has conveyed the official condolences of her government to the people of India.

Speaking to ANI, Ambassador Latif revealed that the Romanian Foreign Minister has reached out to extend solidarity to India following the tragic incident.

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"Unfortunately, indeed it has been a very tragic incident, and our Foreign Minister has expressed condolences to all the people of India. Our heartfelt condolences go to the families of the victims and we wish a speedy recovery to those injured," Ambassador Latif told ANI.

Against the backdrop of this diplomatic solidarity, the Envoy underscored the accelerating momentum in bilateral relations, particularly highlighting the strategic weight of the recently concluded second India-Romania defence ministry-level meeting held in the national capital.

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"It's a complete partnership between Romania and India, growing stronger every day. We talked about trade, the economy, culture, and, of course, defence, which plays a very important role. This was the second such meeting between our ministries of defence; the first one took place in Romania, and now it was in New Delhi," Latif noted.

The Ambassador emphasised that as an EU and NATO member, Romania recognises the critical need to diversify and deepen its strategic footprint with trusted democratic powers in the current global climate.

"Romania is a member of the EU and NATO, and we have strong alliances and partnerships. But in moments like these, we see how important it is to expand, to talk more and more with like-minded partners such as India," she said, describing the EU-India market synergy as a landmark pact uniting two billion consumers. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)