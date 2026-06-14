India News | Malviya Nagar Fire Survivor from Bangladesh Alleges Rs 1.8 Lakh Charged Despite Promise of Free Body Transport

New Delhi [India], June 14 (ANI): Shamiya Chaudhary, a survivor of the Malviya Nagar fire and a Bangladeshi national, has raised concerns over charges for transporting mortal remains to Bangladesh, alleging she was initially promised free repatriation but was later asked to pay ₹1.8 lakh at the embassy.

Speaking to ANI, Chaudhary said the family was informed that the government would bear the cost of transporting the body. However, she claimed that the assurance was not fulfilled.

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"The government had promised to transport the body to Bangladesh free of charge, but that did not happen. Instead, they charged us 1,80,000 rupees at the embassy. I want to know why it was not done for free. I do not know if we will get the money back or not, but I want to know why they demanded payment from us," she said.

She added that she has received some of her belongings through the police, while several items are still missing

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"Yes, I received my belongings through the police. I am very happy about that, although some items are still missing, while the rest have been recovered. I was on the third floor, in room number 302, and there were five of us. The fire broke out at 8 am. I thought I would not survive-that I was going to die. I felt like this was the end; I thought I would not be in this world anymore. It is hard to put into words," Chaudhary added.

Meanwhile, on Friday, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta paid heartfelt tributes to those who lost their lives in the devastating fire at Hauz Rani in Malviya Nagar and the tragic building collapse in Saidulajab, Saket, at a special and solemn programme held at the Delhi Secretariat.

On the occasion, the Chief Minister honoured courageous citizens, police personnel, administrative officials and rescue workers who put their own lives at risk to save others. They were presented with commendation certificates and cheques of Rs 21,000 each in recognition of their efforts, according to a release from the Delhi CMO.

Malviya Nagar MLA Satish Upadhyay and Chhatarpur MLA Kartar Singh Tanwar attended the event as distinguished guests. During the programme, the Chief Minister specially honoured Riyazuddin Mansoori, who displayed exceptional courage and presence of mind during the Hauz Rani fire by laying out mattresses that helped save several lives.

Appreciating his humanitarian effort, she ensured reimbursement of the cost of the mattresses he used and also presented him with a cheque of Rs 21,000 as a gesture of encouragement. A two-minute silence was observed in memory of those who lost their lives in both tragedies.

The death toll in the Malviya Nagar fire incident rose to 23 after one more person succumbed to injuries during treatment, officials said. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)