Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], June 28 (ANI): West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday announced a package of financial incentives for the trained Honorary Health Workers (HHW) providing services in urban areas.

In a series of tweets, CM Banerjee informed about the announcement.

"As part of our continued efforts to make primary healthcare in urban areas more robust, I, on behalf of the Government of West Bengal, am pleased to introduce a package of financial incentives for the trained Honorary Health Workers (HHW) providing services in urban areas," she tweeted.

She said that around 6,500 HHWs will be benefitted by this initiative.

"These HHWs will be specially trained so as to further intensify our focus on the care of pregnant women, infants, immunisation, elimination of TB and other such diseases through household visits. Around 6,500 HHWs will be benefitted by this initiative starting July 1, 2020," she said in the tweet. (ANI)

