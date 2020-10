Kolkata, Oct 16 (PTI) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday announced that employees of state- run Webel Ltd and techies of agencies engaged will now be treated as contractual staffers of the state government, terming it a 'Durga Puja gift'.

The chief minister said that they will get several benefits with this announcement, including job certainty till the age of 60.

Also Read | Global Hunger Index 2020: India Ranks 94th in List of 107 Countries; Pakistan, Bangladesh and Nepal Fare Better.

"Bengal is known for its e-governance & today I'm pleased to announce my Pujo gift for young IT personnel working to improve our e-services for the people of Bengal. Webel/WTL/agency-engaged IT staff in state govt shall now be directly engaged as contractual staff of GoWB," she tweeted.

"They will also get 30 days leave & 10 days medical leave annually along with usual maternity leaves for women. They'll have tenure certainty till 60 years age & get Rs 3 L on attaining 60 years as terminal benefit. Further, Swasthya Sathi will cover their medical expenses," Banerjee added. PTI

Also Read | Barh Vidhan Sabha Seat in Bihar Assembly Elections 2020: Candidates, MLA, Schedule And Result Date.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)