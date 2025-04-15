New Delhi [India], April 15 (ANI): BJP National General Secretary Tarun Chugh slammed the West Bengal Chief Minister in response to the recent violence during protests against the Waqf Act.

Chugh criticized West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee over violence during Waqf Act protests, calling her "a new Jinnah" and "an idol of atrocities." He also accused TMC workers of spreading disorder in the state, alleging Banerjee is protecting them.

"Mamata Banerjee has emerged as new Jinnah in the country...Mamata Banerjee has emerged as an idol of atrocities. TMC workers are spreading disorder in the state, and Mamata Banerjee is protecting them...," he said.

Earlier on Monday, members of the Muslim community protested against the Waqf Amendment Act in Bhangar, South 24 Parganas, leading to violence.

In a post on X, Kolkata Police said, "The situation in Bhangar is completely under control. Specific cases have been registered against miscreants involved in damaging public property, and raids are ongoing to apprehend them. The public is advised not to heed rumours. Stringent legal action will also be taken against those found spreading misinformation."

The Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025, came into force on April 8. After a 12-hour discussion, the Upper House cleared the bill, with 128 members voting in favour and 95 members voting against it. The act aims to modify the Waqf Act, 1995, and the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2013.

The 1995 Act and the 2013 Amendment laid out rules to govern Waqf properties in India, created special courts (called Waqf Tribunals) with powers similar to civil courts (Tribunal decisions cannot be challenged in civil courts), and prohibited the sale of Waqf properties.

The newly amended act on Waqf has become a contentious issue, with critics arguing it undermines the autonomy of Muslim religious endowments. The protests have turned violent in some areas, resulting in casualties and injuries. (ANI)

