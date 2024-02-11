Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], February 11 (ANI): West Bengal BJP President Sukanta Majumdar slammed Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and alleged that being a woman, she had failed to protect ST women in Sandeshkhali violence.

Sukanta Majumdar said, "The way reports are coming out of violence and rape cases in Sandeshkhali shows that TMC leader Shahjahan Sheikh and Shiv Prasad Hazra have established their aristocratic rule and inflicting pain on women from the ST caste. Being a woman, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has failed to protect women in Sandeshkhali."

Also Read | Delhi Shocker: Man Stabs Cousin to Death After Dispute Over Rs 10,000 in Chand Bagh, Arrested.

Earlier, locals, particularly women, marched through various sections of Sandeshkhali, carrying slippers in their hands, demanding the arrest of TMC leader Shahjahan Sheikh in an alleged land ration allotment scam.

Local residents claimed that Shiv Prasad Hazra took over their land against their will, leading to their agitation and subsequent protest against the TMC leader. Despite a significant police presence in the area in response to the protests, the villagers set fire to the poultry farm of Trinamool leader Shivprasad Hazra.

Also Read | Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Telangana To See Direct Fight Between BJP and Congress in General Polls, Says Union Minister G Kishan Reddy.

When asked about Amit Shah's statement over CAA, he said, "We have full trust in our Home Minister. CAA will be implemented before the Lok Sabha polls. I had said this in Mathurapur. The home minister reiterated it yesterday. No one will lose their citizenship. The refugees who have come will get citizenship."

Earlier, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that the Citizenship Amendment Act, which was passed by the Parliament in December 2019, will be notified and implemented before the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

"CAA is an Act of the country, it will be definitely be notified. It will be notified before the polls. CAA will be implemented by the polls, and there should be no confusion around it," Shah said speaking at the ET Now-Global Business summit here in the national capital.

Sukanta Majumdar wrote to Home Minister Amit Shah citing "urgent attention to lawlessness in Sandeshkhali" in North 24 Parganas district, after locals burnt down TMC leader Shahjahan Sheikh's poultry farm on Friday.

"The recent accounts of heinous attacks on the local tribal communities by individuals, such as Shahjahan Sheikh, Shibu Hazra, Uttam Sardar, and other TMC goons, demand urgent action from the government to restore law and order in the area," Majumdar said.

he said, "The situation in Sandeshkhali is very bad right now, villagers protested against the atrocities like land grabbing... kidnapping girls, that are going on for years...Police couldn't control the situation so they brought TMC goons and arrested the villagers. The TMC goons also attacked villagers, set their houses on fire and misbehaved with women...I wrote to the Union Home Minister requesting to do something about it, people there are in grave danger". (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)