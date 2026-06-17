India News | Mamata Banerjee Joins Hawkers Protest Against Demolition Drive in Kolkata

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], June 17 (ANI): Former West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) Chairperson Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday joined a protest march by hawkers in Dharmatala, against alleged illegal eviction.

The protest witnessed participation from party members along with hundreds of demonstrators

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In a post on X, the TMC informed that the protest primarily focused on the alleged illegal eviction of hawkers across West Bengal. It stated that the dignity and livelihood of the people of Bengal will be defended with unwavering resolve.

Terming the BJP "ruthless," the TMC further alleged that the party, driven solely by greed for power, will collapse.

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The post read: "Our Hon'ble Chairperson Mamata Banerjee, alongside party leaders and dedicated workers, led a peaceful protest march against the illegal, unjust and deeply inhumane eviction of hawkers across Bengal. The people of Bengal have always come first."

It further stated that "their dignity, livelihoods and rights will be defended with unwavering resolve, and in that fight, no stone will be left unturned. The ruthless BJP regime, driven solely by greed for power and blatant disregard for ordinary citizens, will soon collapse under the weight of its own anti-people policies!

The latest encroachment took place on June 7, when multiple bulldozers razed makeshift shops and hawker stalls on Jadavpur Station Road. A large crowd gathered around the authorities and raised slogans against the action.

When the protests escalated, police also lathi-charged many protesters, including students and activists. A large number of central forces and state police were present at the location. Rapid Action Force personnel were also deployed.

Earlier, TMC leader Kunal Ghosh on May 23 attacked the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led government over demolition drives in West Bengal, saying that the "priority of this government is to run bulldozers."

Speaking to reporters in Kolkata, Ghosh criticised the ongoing anti-encroachment and demolition actions being carried out in several parts of the state.

"The priority of this government is to run bulldozers. Sometimes on street vendors, sometimes on statues. They demolished the statue of Comrade Lenin in North Bengal. Their priority is not food, clothing and shelter; their priority is the bulldozer, which is a symbol of negativity," Ghosh said. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)