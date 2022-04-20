New Delhi [India], April 20 (ANI): Veteran politician and TMC leader Ripun Bora on Wednesday said that the West Bengal Chief Minister Mamta Banarjee is the "most suitable" opposition candidate for Prime Minister's post in the 2024 Lok Sabha General election because she is fighting alone aggressively against BJP.

Speaking to ANI Ripun Bora said, "I have full respect for all the opposition leaders but considering the ground reality, I have seen Mamata Banerjee is the only one fighting aggressively against Modi."

Bora further told ANI that she is a vastly experienced Chief Minister for the last three terms. "She was a Member of Parliament seven times. Even after the becoming Chief Minister, in the past one year, she have been trying without any break to unite all opposition right from KCR to Sharad Pawar to Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and holding meetings to unite for one opposition front."

"Considering all this ground reality my personal opinion is that Mamta Banerjee would be the best-suited candidate for the opposition Prime Minister candidate in 2024", he further added.

Former Senior Congress leader Ripun had on April 17 joined TMC in Kolkata and alleged that the Congress party from grassroots to top-level was fighting among each other instead of fighting against the BJP. (ANI)

