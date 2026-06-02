India News | Mamata Banerjee to Hold Protest in Kolkata Today over Post-poll Violence Targeting Abhishek, Kalyan Banerjee

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], June 2 (ANI): Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief and former West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is set to lead a protest in Kolkata on Tuesday over alleged post-poll violence targeting the party leaders.

The protest is scheduled to be held at Rani Rashmoni Road.

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The demonstration comes in the backdrop of attacks on TMC leaders Abhishek Banerjee and Kalyan Banerjee.

Meanwhile, reacting sharply to the proposed protest, BJP leader Rahul Sinha questioned its intent and legality, stating that permission for demonstrations lies with the police.

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"If she has the intention to protest, then she can do a protest. It is up to the police to decide whether to give permission for it or not. If one has police permission, anyone can stage a protest; there is no objection to that. But what exactly would she be protesting for? As of today, everyone involved in the incident has been apprehended--the entire episode was orchestrated by Abhishek Banerjee himself, solely to malign the BJP and to bolster his demand for enhanced security. However, this entire charade has now been exposed. Therefore, no matter how much she protests, the public is not going to be swayed by her rhetoric," he told ANI.

"Look, this is a party that is engaging in theft everywhere. Now, they have even started stealing signatures. This is a case truly worthy of inclusion in the Guinness World Records. The TMC will be completely wiped out; no one will remain in the Trinamool Congress except Mamata Banerjee," he added.

Earlier on Monday, Mamata Banerjee expressed deep shock and anger over the alleged targeted violence against party MPs and condemned what she termed as "absurd and authoritarian conduct".

In a video statement, the TMC Chief fiercely criticised the handling of the situation after leaders were face-to-face with targeted mobs over the weekend.

"The way you assaulted the MP of the second-largest opposition party is shocking. Doctors were called, yet hospitals were allegedly instructed not to provide treatment. What kind of absurd and authoritarian conduct is this?" she asked.

She further alleged attempts to weaken her party through intimidation and administrative pressure.

"TMC will become even stronger. You cannot weaken the party by intimidating or bribing a few MLAs and MPs; in fact, this is only making the party stronger," Banerjee said.

Banerjee has also warned that if prevented from holding protests in Kolkata, the party would take its agitation to New Delhi.

"Arrest me if you want. The TMC will hold its protest on June 2 even without police permission, microphones or a stage. If we are not allowed to protest in Kolkata, we will protest in Delhi," she said.

Her remarks came after TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee alleged that he was attacked with bricks, stones and eggs during a visit to families affected by post-poll violence in South 24 Parganas. He sustained an eye injury in the incident and claimed it was a "BJP-sponsored" attack.

In a separate incident, party MP Kalyan Banerjee alleged that he was attacked near Chanditala Police Station while submitting a deputation, calling it an "attempt to murder."

Meanwhile, police have arrested five people in connection with the alleged attack on Abhishek Banerjee, and investigations are underway. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)