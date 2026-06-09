India News | Mamata Banerjee to Meet Sonia Gandhi in Delhi Today: Sources

New Delhi [India], June 9 (ANI): Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief and former West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is expected to meet Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi at her residence at 10 Janpath in New Delhi on Tuesday evening, sources have said.

According to sources, the meeting is expected to take place at around 4 pm.

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The meeting comes a day after senior leaders of the INDIA bloc convened in the national capital to discuss a range of political and national issues.

Both Sonia Gandhi and Mamata Banerjee were present at the high-profile meeting of the INDIA bloc, which was attended by representatives of 25 political parties. The two leaders were seen sharing the stage and sitting alongside other key opposition figures.

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A post on the social media account of the Trinamool Congress party read, "The smiles said what words could not...a bond strengthened through decades of dedicated service to the nation. Our Hon'ble Chairperson with Sonia Gandhi Ji, today in Delhi."

Mamata Banerjee's TMC lost the assembly election in West Bengal, ending her tenure as Chief Minister of the State.

Meanwhile, the INDIA-bloc meeting focused on issues including alleged irregularities in the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) and Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) examinations, electoral roll revision, unemployment and price rise.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, who chaired the meeting, said the alliance had unanimously decided to demand the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged irregularities affecting students who appeared for NEET and CBSE examinations.

The opposition alliance also resolved to write to the Chief Justice of India over concerns related to the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and alleged electoral malpractice.

Several prominent opposition leaders attended the meeting, including Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Mamata Banerjee, Abhishek Banerjee, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav, National Conference leader Omar Abdullah and PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti.

The INDIA bloc also announced plans to hold regular meetings every two months, with the next meeting scheduled for August 8.

The INDIA bloc meeting was held at the Constitution Club of India. The parties witnessed the participation of leaders who gathered to deliberate on the alliance's national strategy and formulate a coordinated response to prevailing political and economic challenges.

The alliance is also gearing up for the upcoming Monsoon Session of Parliament, with plans to hold regular strategy meetings at the office of the Leader of the Opposition (LoP) to ensure a coordinated approach inside Parliament. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)