Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], September 6 (ANI): Amid ongoing protests over the rape and murder of a trainee doctor at a state-run hospital in West Bengal, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee urged doctors to return to work and denied offering money to the family of a deceased doctor who was raped and murdered in Kolkata.

During an administrative review meeting at Nabanna Sabhaghar, Banerjee stated, "The Supreme Court has requested doctors to resume work immediately. I also request that they return to duty, and if they wish to meet me, they are always welcome."

Banerjee encouraged people to "return to festivities" as Durga Puja approaches, and requested junior doctors to resume duty as soon as possible. She dismissed accusations of offering money to the victim's family as "slander" and a conspiracy involving the Centre and left parties.

"I have never offered money to the deceased doctor's family, this is nothing but slander . I told the deceased doctor's parents that if they wanted to do something in their daughter's memory, our government is with them. Kolkata Commissioner of Police, Vineet Goyal, offered to resign after RG Kar protests, but we need someone who knows law and order ahead of Durga Puja," she said.

On Monday, the Supreme Court reminded that no action should be taken against doctors once they return to work by tomorrow, 5 pm, while hearing the case related to the rape and murder of a postgraduate trainee doctor at Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.

However, the court noted that if they fail to do so, the court will not be able to restrain the state government, and further absence from work might lead to disciplinary action against them.

She further stated that if they have any demands, they need to put them forward to the health department, and it would be accepted by them. She further mentioned, that, according to a complaint, two doctors were already suspended.

"We accepted all your demands; just meet with the health department regarding this. According to a complaint, two doctors were already suspended," she added.

Banerjee alleged that migrant workers from Rajasthan were attacked in Odisha, with three reported deaths, and claimed that Bengalis were being targeted in the BJP-ruled state. She emphasised that such incidents would not be tolerated in West Bengal.

Banerjee also accused outsiders of increased crime in the state and requested them to take "responsibility." Regarding the Aparajita Women and Child (West Bengal Criminal Laws Amendment) Bill, 2024, she said, "Aprajita bill implementation is our priority; if the bill is approved, the bill will be implemented."

She also urged the officials to maintain the health infrastructure and to make sure that no action is taken against the doctors.

Banerjee accused outsiders of increasing crime in the state and requested them to take responsibility. She alleged that the ongoing protests were a conspiracy by the Centre and CPI-M, and that the Reclaim the Night movement was causing disturbance for senior citizens.

"Some people taking advantage of turmoil in neighbouring countries have forgotten that India, Bangladesh are separate nations," Banerjee said.

Mamata Banerjee further instructed the district magistrates and the superintendents of police to be on high alert during Durga Puja and also requested the Election Commission to extend the registration of voter ID cards by one month due to puja preparations.

A second-year postgraduate medical student was raped and murdered inside the seminar hall of RG Kar Medical College on August 9. (ANI)

