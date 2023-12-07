Darjeeling (West Bengal) [India], December 7 (ANI): West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday visited the Makaibari tea garden in Kurseong, a tea estate in Darjeeling district and was seen plucking leaves along with workers.

Wearing the tea pluckers' apron, Banerjee also sang a few lines with the workers and shook a leg with them.

The chief minister is on a six-day visit to the northern districts of the state.

Banerjee also spoke to the tea garden workers and distributed winter garments to them.

"During her time there, she enthusiastically interacted with the local community, actively engaging in various activities and fostering enriching conversations," the All India Trinamool Congress said in a post on X post-Banerjee's visit.

Earlier on Wednesday, Mamata Banerjee hit headlines when Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Giriraj Singh erupted a controversy with his remark against Banerjee over the latter shaking a leg with celebrities during the Kolkata International Film Festival, terming it "inappropriate".

At the event, Mamata Banerjee joined Salman Khan, Sonakshi Sinha, Mahesh Bhatt, Anil Kapoor, Shatrughan Sinha, and others to dance on the stage.

Giriraj Singh reacted to the video, which has gone viral and said, "Jashn mana rahi hai, thumke laga rahi hai, yeh uchit nahi hai. (She is celebrating and dancing; this is inappropriate.)".

To this, the Trinamool Congress leader Shashi Panja lashed out at Union Singh, with the party condemning the minister's remark. (ANI)

