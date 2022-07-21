Kolkata, Jul 21 (PTI) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday congratulated NDA presidential nominee Droupadi Murmu after she emerged victorious in the election.

The Trinamool Congress supremo said that the country will sincerely look up to Murmu as the "Head of State to protect the ideals of the Constitution and the custodian of our democracy".

The TMC has supported Yashwant Sinha, the joint candidate of major non-BJP parties, in the election held on July 18.

"I would like to congratulate Hon'ble Presidential-Elect Smt Draupadi Murmu. The country will sincerely look up to you as the Head of State to protect the ideals of our Constitution & be the custodian of our democracy, especially when (the) nation is plagued with so many dissensions (sic)," she tweeted.

Returning Office for the poll P C Mody announced that she had crossed the halfway mark of the total votes after the third round of counting.

An official announcement of her win is expected after all votes are counted.

