Kolkata, Aug 1 (PTI) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday congratulated weightlifter Achinta Sheuli on his success at the Commonwealth Games (CWG).

Debutant Sheuli heaved 313 kg (143 kg+170 kg) to grab the third gold for the country on Sunday.

Also Read | Apple MacBook Pro Top-End Laptops & Mac Mini With M2 Chip To Debut Later This Year: Report.

Banerjee said that the feat of the weightlifter from Bengal's Howrah district will inspire countless countrymen.

“Truly a proud moment for all of us as the young #AchintaSheuli from West Bengal wins the third gold medal at CWG, 2022. Heartfelt congratulations to him,” Banerjee tweeted.

Also Read | Kerala Rains: 5 Dead As Heavy Rain Lashes Southernwest State.

“Your success will serve as an inspiration to countless others in the country. All the best for your future endeavours!” she added.

The 20-year-old former tailor from Howrah took lead from the snatch category itself, lifting 143kg.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)