Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], March 10 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Suvendu Adhikari on Wednesday accused West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of doing appeasement politics by supporting 'ghuspaithye' (infiltrators) and going against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC).

Speaking to ANI, Adhikari said, "She (Mamata) will lose. I am 200 per cent confident that BJP will win. For 10 years, Mamata Banerjee has been doing appeasement politics by supporting 'ghuspaithye' (infiltrators) against CAA-NRC. She should carry her report card of work done by her party in the last 10 years."

"There is a need for 'double engine sarkar' to develop Bengal. On one hand, there should be Central leadership under Modiji and on the other, BJP in the state, which will collaboratively form 'Sonar Bangla'," added Adhikari.

He further emphasized the need for a democratic environment for a free and fair election.

"We demand that the Election Commission conduct a free and fair election. Stop the goons from disrupting the polls. The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) should cordon off all the polling booths in West Bengal three days prior to the elections. The state police should be removed from there," said Adhikari.

BJP on Saturday released its first list of 57 candidates for the polls and fielded Adhikari from Nandigram against Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee, setting the stage for a high-profile contest from the seat in the state Assembly elections.

Meanwhile, Banerjee on Wednesday filed her nomination from Nandigram seat for the upcoming Assembly elections in the state. Adhikari is likely to file his nomination on March 12.

Adhikari, once a close aide of Banerjee has switched to BJP in December, last year.

West Bengal is likely to witness a triangular contest this time with TMC, Congress-Left alliance and the BJP in the fray.

West Bengal Assembly elections will be held in eight phases starting from March 27 with the final round of voting taking place on April 29. The counting of votes will take place on May 2. (ANI)

