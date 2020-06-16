Coronavirus in India: Live Map

  • Total Active

    153178

  • Total Deaths

    9900

  • Total Recovered

    180013

  • Total Confirmed

    343091
#StayHomeStaySafe

India News | Mamata Grieves Death of Army Personnel in Galwan Valley

Agency News PTI| Jun 16, 2020 10:38 PM IST
A+
A-
India News | Mamata Grieves Death of Army Personnel in Galwan Valley

Kolkata, June 16 (PTI) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee Tuesday expressed grief over the death of Indian soldiers in the violent clash with Chinese troops at the Sino-India border in the Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh on Monday night.

I salute the valour of the three Indian soldiers who were martyred at #GalwanValley while performing a supreme service for the nation. My heart goes out to the families of these brave men. May lord give them strength in this difficult time, Banerjee said in a tweet posted earlier in the day.

Also Read | Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain Will Be Tested Against for COVID-19 on Wednesday: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 16, 2020.

An Indian Army officer and two soldiers were among the ten Indian Army personnel killed in the clash, the first such incident involving fatalities after a gap of 45 years, government sources said.

The fatalities, the highest in decades, may go up further, they said.

Also Read | Samsung Galaxy A21s Smartphone With 48MP Quad Camera Launching Tomorrow in India; Prices, Features & Specifications.

The sources said the Chinese side also suffered "proportionate casualties" but chose not to speculate on the numbers.PTI PNT .

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

Comments
Tags:
You might also like
Advertisement
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 76.73 75.19
Kolkata 78.55 70.84
Mumbai 83.62 73.75
Chennai 80.41 73.21
View all
Company Price Change Value
Axis Banks 1050.00 50.00 533.00
Reliance 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Samsung 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Currency Price Change
USD 76.1475 0.21
GBP 95.3250 -0.50
EUR 85.7100 -0.11
Advertisement

Cricket Updates

Editor's Choice
Advertisement

Football Matches

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India CAA ProtestCoronavirusNarendra ModiCoronavirus in IndiaBigg Boss 13Sharad PawarJNUDeepika PadukoneExam ResultBJPAadhaar CardVirat KohliRahul Gandhi
Advertisement