Kolkata, Sep 30 (PTI) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday handed over 104-acres of land to the authorities of Bagdogra Airport for its expansion, renovation and upgradation.

She expressed hope that once the necessary works are carried out the airport will help neighbouring countries like Nepal, Bhutan and Bangladesh and West Bengal as well as states like Sikkim and Assam.

Also Read | Unlock 5: Multiplexes and Single Screens to Finally Re-open from October 15 with 50% Capacity.

"Night landing has been started. Once it is developed, Bagdogra will be a full-fledged airport. International flights also arrive here. We also provide fuel concession... So once it's developed, countries like Nepal, Bhutan and Bangladesh and West Bengal as well as other states like Sikkim, Assam will be benefitted," she said at the administrative review meeting held at Uttarkanya in Siliguri.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)