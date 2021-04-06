Howrah (WB), Apr 6 (PTI) Hitting out at West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday claimed that the TMC supremo was "heaping abuse" on him as she is "frustrated" over her party's impending defeat in the assembly elections.

Addressing a public meeting at Dumurjala here, he claimed that people in Bengal are speculating that the TMC will disintegrate after its defeat on May 2, the day scheduled for counting of votes.

"Didi is heaping abuse on me as she is frustrated over her impending defeat," he said.

Maintaining that the TMC dispensation has institutionalised "ease of crime and ease of loot", the prime minister said that a BJP government, instead, will provide people "ease of living and business".

