Kolkata, March 24 (PTI) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee meet JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy at her residence here on Friday.

The former Karnataka chief minister arrived in the city earlier in the day and reached Banerjee's residence at around 4.50 PM.

According to sources in the TMC, the two leaders discussed the present political situation in the country and the way forward to fight and defeat BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha poll.

"Former CM of Karnataka and @JanataDal_S leader Shri @hd_kumaraswamy called upon Hon'ble CM Smt @MamataOfficial today, in Kalighat, Kolkata," the AITC tweeted.

According to TMC leaders, meetings with non-BJP and non-Congress leaders are part of the party's efforts to cobble up an opposition unity with regional powers.

Kumaraswamy on his arrival at the airport had dubbed the disqualification of Rahul Gandhi as Lok Sabha MP as "political vendetta of the BJP".

He had attended the meeting of opposition parties convened by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in the city in January 2019 ahead of the Lok Sabha poll that year.

Gandhi was disqualified from Lok Sabha on Friday, a day after he was convicted by a Surat court in a 2019 criminal defamation case.

Announcing his disqualification, the Lok Sabha secretariat in a notification said that it was effective from March 23, the day of his conviction.

