Purba Medinipur (West Bengal) [India], March 9 (ANI): West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday recited Chandipath as she launched her poll campaign for the Nandigram seat asserting that no one should dare to play 'Hindu card' against her, adding that the people will make Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) 'April fool' on the polling day.

"Those who are talking about 70:30 ratio should know that I read 'Chandi path' every morning before leaving home. I am the daughter of a Hindu family. Do not dare to play the Hindu card with me. I challenge them to have a competition with me in 'Chandipath'," said Banerjee while addressing a public meeting in Nandigram where she is contesting against her aide-turned- rival Suvendu Adhikari.

She further chanted shlokas of 'Chandipath' on the stage. "Om Jayanti Mangala Kali Bhadrakali Kapalini, Durga Kshama Shiva Dhatri Swaha Swadha Namoastutte...."

"They are insulting the sacred Nandigram movement and playing the communal card. People of Nandigram will make BJP 'April fool' on April 1 during the polling," asserted the chief minister.

On the insider versus outsider debate, Banerjee said, "Some people are calling me an outsider in Nandigram. I was born and brought up in the neighbouring Birbhum district. Today I have become an outsider. And, those coming from Gujarat are now insiders?"

"If you do not want me to file the nomination, I will not. But, if you consider me your daughter, then I will move ahead with filing my nomination," she added.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who has been representing Bhawanipur constituency will contest this Assembly election from Nandigram seat. She will file a nomination on March 10.

Banerjee also visited Chandi Temple in Nandigram. Mamata Banerjee visits Shamshabad Mazar in Nandigram and offers a chadar there.

BJP on Saturday released its first list of 57 candidates for the polls and fielded Suvendu Adhikari from Nandigram against Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee, setting the stage for a high-profile contest from the seat in the state Assembly elections.

Adhikari, once a close aide of Banerjee has switched to BJP in December, last year.

West Bengal is likely to witness a triangular contest this time with TMC, Congress-Left alliance and the BJP in the fray.West Bengal Assembly elections will be held in eight phases starting from March 27 with the final round of voting taking place on April 29. The counting of votes will take place on May 2. (ANI)

