Siliguri(West Bengal[India], January 4 (ANI): Amid the political war of words between the BJP and the combined Opposition over the invites for the grand inauguration of the Ram Temple Ayodhya on January 22, the BJP's West Bengal president and MP Sukanta Majumdar on Thursday claimed that Chief Minister and ruling TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee won't attend the event.

Mamata is among a clutch of Opposition leaders, also including Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge, to have been invited to the grand consecration of the Ram Temple on January 22.

Speaking to ANI on Thursday, the BJP state chief took a swipe at the Bengal CM, saying, "There is a lot of emotion and sentiment riding on the opening of the Ram Temple. The issue has been an emotional one for Hindus over decades. It is a matter of joy that the temple is finally nearing completion and is set to be thrown open to devotees on January 22. She (CM Mamata) has been invited to the consecration ceremony and she should accept it."

Accusing the Bengal CM of politicising the invite to the Ram Temple opening, Majumdar said, "She is politicising the issue. If she can go to Red Road (in Kolkata) for special Eid prayers or the Vatican for the ceremony to bestow on Mother Teresa, why is she being allergic to Lord Ram? She is anti-Hindu which is why she will not accept the invite for visiting the Ram Temple for the consecration ceremony."

Further accusing the TMC supremo of exploiting the Ram Mandir issue for 'vote bank politics', the BJP Lok Sabha MP said, "There's nothing new to her brand of politics. Earlier, when she went to Mumbai for the INDIA (Opposition bloc) meeting, she refused to sport a tilak (a Hindu religious symbol) on her forehead. She has an anti-Hindu mindset."

While CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury turned down the invitation earlier, accusing the BJP of mixing religion with politics, more Opposition leaders are believed to be in a dilemma on whether to attend the January 22 event.

Apart from Sonia, the Ayodhya Ram Temple Trust has also invited the Congress's Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, for the consecration ceremony.

However, the party has clarified its official stand on the invitation.

Apart from political and religious bigwigs, Bollywood A-listers, including Amitabh Bachchan, have been invited to the 'Pran Pratishtha' at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. (ANI)

