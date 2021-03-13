By Ujjwal Roy

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], March 13 (ANI): Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Saturday hit out at the Trinamool Congress over its "outsider" jibe at BJP leaders and said Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee should clarify if former union minister Yashwant Sinha, who joined TMC on Saturday, was an "outsider or not".

Speaking to ANI, Pradhan expressed confidence that BJP will win from Nandigram where former Trinamool Congress minister Suvendu Adhikari is contesting against Mamata Banerjee.

Referring to "outsider" jibe of Trinamool leaders including by Abhishek Banerjee, nephew of Mamata Banerjee, Pradhan said such remarks are made by leaders who do not have any issues.

"Those who do not have issues raise these things. Mamata Banerjee should clarify whether Yashwant Sinha is an outsider or not. Is Shyama Prasad Mukherjee an outsider? Is Dilip Ghosh an outsider?" he asked.

"There is no doubt that Suvendu Adhikari and BJP will win the Nandigram seat. I am saying this as I have been connected to Nandigram and Haldia for a long time," he added.

He said BJP-led governments at the Centre had worked with dedication for the development of eastern India.

"We should not talk much about opportunist people. Yashwant Sinha Sahab is aged now. Perhaps he is not aware of calculations nowadays. Both Atalji and Modiji have greatly worked for Eastern India," Pradhan said.

The minister said that Bengal had a vibrant economy and culture but state has suffered badly under the rule of the Left parties and the Trinamool Congress.

He said that the Left parties and Trinamool Congress have failed to fulfil the expectations of people.

"People want a change in Bengal. Development of Bengal will be expedited when there is a double engine government - a BJP government at the Centre as well as in the state," he said.

Asked about the rise in prices of petrol and diesel, he said prices will come down once the prices in the international market go down.

"Due to rise in international fuel prices, India also had to increase fuel prices but it's temporary, gradually they'll be brought down," he said.

The minister said both the Centre and states levy taxes on fuels as these resources help in reviving the economy, especially in the situation created by COVID-19.

"We are in talks with the oil-producing countries to reduce the prices," he said.

Elections to the West Bengal assembly will be held in eight phases starting from March 27. Counting of votes will take place on May 2. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)