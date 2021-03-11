Khandwa (MP), Mar 11 (PTI) BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya on Thursday claimed that West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will be defeated from Nandigram in the coming Assembly polls.

She would have lost from Bhabanipur, her current constituency, and therefore decided to contest from Nandigram this time, he said.

"But she would lose from there too by a margin of 50,000 votes," Vijayvargiya, the BJP general secretary in- charge for the poll-bound state, told reporters at Shahpur in Burhanpur district of Madhya Pradesh.

He was here to visit the family of the BJP's Khandwa MP Nand Kumar Singh Chauhan who died recently.

The BJP leader also dismissed opinion polls predicting his party's defeat. The party won 18 Lok Sabha seats in West Bengal when pollsters had given it only eight, he said.

On the basis of the party's performance in the Lok Sabha elections, it should win 250 seats, he claimed.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)