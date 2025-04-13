Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], April 13 (ANI): BJP Spokesperson CR Kesavan on Sunday said West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's "brutal communal politics of appeasement" is turning West Bengal into Jallianwala Bagh.

Speaking to ANI, Kesavan said, "Mamata Banerjee's brutal communal politics of appeasement is turning West Bengal into Jallianwala Bagh... While people are being massacred and killed in Murshidabad, TMC MP Yusuf Pathan is sipping tea and posting on social media. This reflects the intolerant mindset of TMC."

"Mamata Banerjee's baseless opposition to the Waqf Bill betrays Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar's principles. We see the Hindu community fleeing, being targeted, hounded and hunted. Mamata Banerjee remains a mute spectator. The Calcutta HC intervened and deployed central forces for peace. This reminds us of the RG Kar Hospital case... Mamata Banerjee's misrule will be punished in the coming elections," Kesavan said.

The BJP leader also mentions that the Hindu community in West Bengal is being targeted and forced to flee, while the Chief Minister remains silent, and the Calcutta High Court had to step in and order the deployment of central forces to bring peace in the area. Referring to a past incident at RG Kar Hospital, he said such lawlessness has become common under Mamata Banerjee's rule.

Kesavan said that the people of West Bengal will respond to this misrule in the upcoming elections.

Violence erupted in West Bengal's Murshidabad district and Jangipur during protests against the Waqf Amendment Act, with clashes between demonstrators and police resulting in stone-pelting and torched police vehicles.

After the Calcutta High Court order, BSF has deployed five companies to support state police operations, IG South Bengal Frontier Karni Singh Shekhawat said on Saturday.

Three people were killed on Friday night in Murshidabad in the aftermath of mob violence in the district, West Bengal Police said. (ANI)

