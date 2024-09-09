New Delhi, Sep 9 (PTI) Doctors from Maulana Azad Medical College (MAMC) organised a blood donation camp on Monday under the banner "Bleed for Abhaya," in a show of solidarity with the ongoing fight for justice following the rape and death of a trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata,

Vice President of the Resident Doctors' Association (RDA) at MAMC, Dr. Tushar Sharma told PTI, "It's been a month since the horrifying incident that shook the entire medical community. We have organized this blood donation camp as a way to convey our support to the doctors of RG Kar Hospital and their fight for justice for the departed soul."

"We, as medical staff, cannot continue the strike for too long, as it will ultimately affect patient care which we cannot afford in the long run," he added.

"This blood donation drive is our way of continuing the fight for justice for fellow doctors and showing support to the protesters," Sharma said.

The blood donation camp was organised by the MAMC students on Monday under the banner "Let us all bleed for Abhaya.

The blood collected during the drive will be used for trauma patients in emergency cases. So far, the camp has received 52 donors, including doctors, faculty, nursing staff, junior residents, senior residents, the nursing department, nursing students and senior faculty members, who have all come forward to donate blood, Sharma added.

Dr Soumit Dey, Senior Resident in Plastic Surgery and General Secretary of RDA MAMC, said, "From the day of the incident, we have been waiting for justice, and now, even after a month, there has been no justice."

"From one unit of donated blood, we can provide blood components for four patients."

"This is our way of protesting for justice. We will continue to show our support to the doctors and seek justice until it is delivered. We have many plans for the future, and we will continue our protest in various forms until justice prevails."

The event comes after doctors nationwide went on an indefinite strike on August 12 following the discovery of the trainee doctor's body on the premises of the state-run RG Kar Hospital on August 9.

The strike lasted 11 consecutive days, during which all elective services, wards, and OPDs were suspended.

Additionally, the strike was called off on August 22 after a Supreme Court hearing, where the doctors resumed their duties following the court's appeal and assurances regarding the safety of healthcare professionals.

