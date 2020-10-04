Jaipur, Oct 4 (PTI) A fire broke out at a cotton factory here on Sunday, killing a man and his two-year-old son and injuring four others, police said.

The factory in Brahmpuri area was functioning at a house, which caught fire due to a short circuit, they said.

The bodies of Shahrukh, 30, and his son Sufian were handed over to their family members, the police said, adding that the matter is being probed.

