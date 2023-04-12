New Delhi, Apr 12 (PTI) A 24-year-old man was arrested for allegedly killing his uncle, hitting him with a stick and a flowerpot, over property in west Delhi's Tagore Garden area, police said on Wednesday.

On Tuesday around 9 am, police got a call about a death in Shankar Market area of Tagore Garden.

Also Read | Digital India: Know Some of the Major Applications Launched by the Indian Government for Growth and Digitisation of the Nation.

When they reached the spot, the body, placed on the ground floor of the house, had wounds on face, head, hands, and legs, and a stick, stained in blood, lying near him, a senior police officer said. The victim was identified as a 47-year-old Satpal.

During investigation, Satpal's brother indicated that his nephew, Rohit, could be responsible for the death, said the officer.

Also Read | Delhi Shocker: Man Arrested for Beating His Uncle to Death With Stick and Flower Pot Over Property Dispute.

At his instance, police interrogated Rohit's mother but she did not cooperate in the investigation.

Later, Rohit, who lives in Mahavir Enclave in Dabri, was arrested, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (west) Akshat Kaushal said.

Rohit during questioning revealed that there was a property dispute between his family and his uncle, police said.

Late Monday night, he had an altercation with him, and since he had had alcohol, he hit his uncle with a thick stick and a flower pot kept nearby, and fled, they added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)