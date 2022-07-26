Kota (RJ), Jul 26 (PTI) A 35-year-old man was beaten to death with rods and sticks by four people in a road rage incident in Dikhwani village of Baran district, police said on Tuesday.

According to police, Om Prakash Kushwah was attacked by the four men Monday evening after he tried to overtake them on his bike while returning home.

He was immediately rushed to a government hospital in Baran, where the doctors, taking note of his critical injuries, referred him to a government hospital in Kota, where he died Monday night.

The accused were identified as Vishnu Jatav, Kanhaiya Jatav, Jagdish Jatav, and Deepak Jatav of the same village, SHO at Kelwada Police Station Mahendra Yadav said.

All four have been booked for murder and are absconding, he said.

After the incident, villagers staged a demonstration against speedy justice and blocked a road. They vacated the place after they were assured that the culprits will be brought to justice soon.

Kushwah's body was handed over to his family after post mortem on Tuesday, Yadav said.

A search operation for accused is underway and they would be detained by the evening, he said.

