Bulandshahr, June 2 (PTI) A 60-year-old man was killed and four of his family members sustained minor injuries during a scuffle over a land dispute in a village here on Wednesday, police said.

The victim was identified as Punna, a resident of Nagla Alampur village of the Khanpur Police Station area.

In the scuffle with the families of his brothers, Punna's son and daughter-in-law were among the injured.

His family had informed police about another brawl with his brothers – Rakesh and Dharamveer – on Tuesday but no action was taken, police said.

Inspector Shailendra Singh Jadaun was suspended and constable Shamim Saifi transferred for negligence.

