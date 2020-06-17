India News | Man Abducted, Beaten Up and Forced to Drink Urine in Rajasthan

Jaipur, Jun 16 (PTI) A young man was allegedly abducted, beaten up and forced to drink urine by a group of people in Rajasthan's Sirohi district, police said on Tuesday, adding that five persons have been arrested and a minor has been detained in connection with the incident.

A video of the incident has gone viral on social media.

Also Read | Noida: 23-Year-Old COVID-19 Suspect Commits Suicide by Jumping From Seventh Floor of Hospital Building.

Kaluram Dewasi, in his 20s, lodged a complaint with the police that six people abducted him, thrashed and forced to drink urine on Monday.

A case was registered under relevant sections of the IPC, the police said.

Also Read | 7th Pay Commission: Wait For Minimum Wage Hike, DA and DR Increment Turns Longer For Central Government Employees.

Five persons -- identified as Lakshman, Jawanaram, Bheemaram, Navram alias Naveen, and Dargaram -- have been arrested based on the complaint, Sumerpur police station SHO Ravindra Singh said, adding that a minor has also been detained.

It was being claimed on the social media that Dewasi's love affair led to the assault, but there was no immediate confirmation from any authority.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)