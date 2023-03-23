Thane, Mar 23 (PTI) A court in Thane has acquitted an eatery owner from Navi Mumbai in a 2011 attempt to murder case.

He was accused of assaulting a man with a sickle over a parking dispute near his eatery on March 16, 2011.

In his order of March 18, details of which were made available on Thursday, Additional Sessions Judge PM Gupta said the prosecution had failed to prove the charges as only kin of the injured were examined as witnesses while the incident took place in a crowded market.

