New Delhi [India], October 2 (ANI): The Delhi Police on Friday arrested a man for impersonating an army officer and cheating gullible people on the pretext of seeking help to operate his ATM card.

As per a statement from the Delhi Police, the accused, Sunil Kumar Dubey carried a forged Army ID card so that people would trust his intentions.

As many as 14 credit and debit cards were seized from his possession.

"The complainant, Muhammad Aslam told the police that he was allured by the accused pretending as army person and requested to help him withdraw money from the ATM machine. To show his genuineness he also showed his ID card," the statement said.

"His modus operandi had been to change the ATM Cards of the victims and then withdraw money from their account," it added.

The statement also said that the accused had previously been involved in four cases and further investigation was in progress to ascertain his involvement in other cases. (ANI)

