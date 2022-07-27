Jammu, Jul 27 (PTI) A man was arrested with a country-made pistol and live ammunition in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, officials said on Wednesday.

During routine checking at Aala Peer chowk here on Thursday night, Basat Muneer of Marah-Surankote, to flee away but was apprehended by police, they said.

During his personal search, a country-made pistol and live ammunition was recovered from his procession, they said

Muneer could not produce a valid licence of the pistol during questioning, they said.

A case has been registered against him, officials said, adding police is investigating into all angles of the case.

