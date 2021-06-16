Mumbai, Jun 15 (PTI) A 47-year-old man has been arrested by Cyber Police Station of Mumbai crime branch for cheating a businessman of Rs 32.69 lakh by offering a lead role to his daughter in a film, a police official said on Tuesday. The accused Apurva Davda alias Rishi Shroff, a resident of Ahmedabad, was arrested from Khalapur in Raigad district on June 10, he said.

Davda, who has a past criminal record, had sent bulk messages about the requirement for child actors for a film, the official said.

He offered the main role to the daughter of the complainant, who is in the aircraft spare parts business, and allegedly took around Rs 32.69 lakh for this `favour'.

Later, the businessman realized that the accused had cheated some other people by making similar promises and approached the police.

A case of cheating was registered and Davda was arrested. Besides other material, six duplicate passports including three of himself were recovered from his possession.

Davda had allegedly cheated at least 80 persons with the same modus operandi for more than Rs 2 crore, the official said, adding that probe is underway.

